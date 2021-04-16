Watch
Utah reports 463 more COVID-19 cases, 1.85 million vaccines given, two new deaths

Posted at 1:03 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 15:03:18-04

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Friday shows an increase of 463 cases—bringing the state's total to 392,096—and two additional deaths.

So far, 1,852,460 vaccines have been administered to people in Utah.

2,478,707 people in Utah have been tested for the disease, and 4,451,510 total tests have been administered.

The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 393 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 7.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.8%.

There are 159 people in Utah currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 2,164 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The two new deaths reported Friday are:

  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  • Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
