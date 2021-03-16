Utah reports 481 more COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths Tuesday

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Tuesday shows an increase of 481 new cases—bringing the state's total to 379,801—and five additional deaths.
1,027,973 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.
So far, 2,298,572 people in Utah have been tested the disease.
The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 492 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 8.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.1%.
171 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
2,032 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The five deaths announced Tuesday are:
- Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Summit County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident