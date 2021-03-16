Utah reports 481 more COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths Tuesday

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Tuesday shows an increase of 481 new cases—bringing the state's total to 379,801—and five additional deaths.

1,027,973 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.

So far, 2,298,572 people in Utah have been tested the disease.

The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 492 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 8.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.1%.

171 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,032 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The five deaths announced Tuesday are: