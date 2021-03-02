Utah reports 487 more COVID-19 cases, nine additional deaths Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Tuesday shows an increase of 487 confirmed cases—bringing the state's total to 371,979—and nine additional deaths.

So far, 2,214,506 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 603 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 10.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.9%.

RELATED: Utah's COVID-19 task force marks one-year anniversary

A total of 741,297 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.

213 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

RELATED: Memorial to COVID-19 victims lights up downtown Salt Lake City

1,949 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The nine deaths announced Tuesday are:

Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Two of the deaths reported Tuesday occurred before February 9.

RELATED: Bills ending COVID-19 restrictions, limiting health order powers advance in Utah legislature