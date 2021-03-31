Utah reports 514 more COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Wednesday shows an increase of 514 confirmed cases—514 the state's total to 385,641—and four additional deaths.

So far, 2,386,988 people tested. This is an increase of 6,751 people tested since yesterday and a total of 4,235,928 total tests have been administered. The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 418 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.3%.

A total of 1,364,203 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.

135 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,122 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The #### deaths announced Wednesday are:

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized

All four of these deaths occurred before March 1, 2021, the report says.