Utah reports 572 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with 572 new cases and four additional deaths reported by the Utah Department of Health on July 14.

Nearly 3 million vaccines have been administered, with 5,823 additional doses reported over yesterday.

To date, 2,842,637 people have been tested, an increase of 4,523 since yesterday.

Total tests given in Utah are now at 5,185,672, an increase of 7,954 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 516 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 8.8%.

There are 241 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total number of hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,904.

The four additional deaths reported are as follows: