Utah reports 6,776 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths this week

SALT LAKE CITY — COVID-19 cases are still high in Utah, with 6,776 new cases this week as reported by the state Department of Health.

Ten more people have died from COVID-19 this week as well, and 243 people were hospitalized with the virus.

Vaccinations include 1,584 new first doses given, with 1,336 additional people now fully vaccinated and 6,729 new boosters administered.

The rolling 7-day average for positive COVID-19 tests is 970 per day, with a rolling 7-day average person/person positivity rate of 29.1%.

UDOH is reporting that 215 people are currently hospitalized, with 39 of those patients are in an ICU. At referral centers (where most COVID patients are being treated) the ICU beds are 76.8% occupied.