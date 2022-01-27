Utah reports 6 new deaths Thursday; 7,033 new COVID-19 cases

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 7,033 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths from the virus.
School-aged children accounted for 930 of the newly announced cases.
- 390 cases in children ages 5-10
- 211 cases in children ages 11-13
- 329 cases in children ages 14-17
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 7,820 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 46.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 30.4%.
The health department reported there are 843 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
Case statistics for the six newly reported deaths are as follows:
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death