Utah reports 6 new deaths Thursday; 7,033 new COVID-19 cases

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 7,033 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths from the virus.

School-aged children accounted for 930 of the newly announced cases.

390 cases in children ages 5-10

211 cases in children ages 11-13

329 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 7,820 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 46.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 30.4%.

The health department reported there are 843 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the six newly reported deaths are as follows: