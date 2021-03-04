Utah reports 611 more COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths Thursday

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Thursday shows an increase of 611 confirmed cases—bringing the state's total to 373,319—and 12 additional deaths.

So far, 2,230,041 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 558 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 10.0%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.8%.

A total of 785,523 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.

203 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

1,965 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The 12 deaths announced Thursday are:

Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death



Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Seven of the deaths announced Thursday happened before February 11. Two of the deaths from UDOH's February 23 report have been retracted.