Utah reports 634 new COVID-19 cases, a downward trend, but eight additional deaths

Utah reported 634 new cases of COVID-19 today, part of a downward trend, but eight additional deaths since yesterday.

There were 5,817 more vaccines administered since yesterday's report, bringing the total to 3,090,493.

5,727 more people were tested since yesterday, and 10,015 additional tests, bringing the total number of tests given to

5,407,488.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 812 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.06%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.1%.

There are 380 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total number of hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak to 19,062.

Utah's total death toll now stands at 2,511, including the following: