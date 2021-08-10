Utah reports 634 new COVID-19 cases, a downward trend, but eight additional deaths

Utah reported 634 new cases of COVID-19 today, part of a downward trend, but eight additional deaths since yesterday.
There were 5,817 more vaccines administered since yesterday's report, bringing the total to 3,090,493.
5,727 more people were tested since yesterday, and 10,015 additional tests, bringing the total number of tests given to
5,407,488.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 812 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.06%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.1%.
There are 380 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total number of hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak to 19,062.
Utah's total death toll now stands at 2,511, including the following:
- Male, older than 85, Millard County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death