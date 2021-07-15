Utah reports 693 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's COVID-19 cases made another large jump today, with 693 news cases since yesterday, and four additional deaths.

Another 5,244 vaccines were administered since yesterday, bringing the total number to

2,931,716.

Today saw an increase of 5,053 people tested, for a total number of 2,847,690.

The total number of tests given to date is 5,194,262, with 8,590 more tests today than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 519 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.0%.

There are 258 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total number of hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak to 17,947.

Utah has lost 2,410 people to COVID-19, including four new deaths reported today as follows: