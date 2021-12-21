Utah reports 811 new COVID cases Tuesday; 21 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 811 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 more deaths from the virus since the day before.

School-aged children accounted for 93 of the newly announced cases.

45 cases in children ages 5-10

22 cases in children ages 11-13

26 cases in children ages 14-17

The health department reported that 14,003 doses of vaccine had been administered since Monday.

Omicron accounts for more than 60% of all new COVID-19 cases in Utah

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 964 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 11.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 8.2%.

The health department reported there are 444 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 21 newly announced deaths are as follows: