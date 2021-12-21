Watch
Utah reports 811 new COVID cases Tuesday; 21 more deaths

AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty
File: Dr. Sydney Sewall fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at the Augusta Armory, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Augusta, Maine.
Posted at 1:25 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 15:27:23-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 811 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 more deaths from the virus since the day before.

School-aged children accounted for 93 of the newly announced cases. 

  • 45 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 22 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 26 cases in children ages 14-17

The health department reported that 14,003 doses of vaccine had been administered since Monday.

Omicron accounts for more than 60% of all new COVID-19 cases in Utah

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 964 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 11.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 8.2%.

The health department reported there are 444 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 21 newly announced deaths are as follows:

  1. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
  7. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  12. Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, long-term care facility resident
  13. Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  14. Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  15. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  16. Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  17. Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  18. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  19. Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, long-term care facility resident
  20. Female, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at the time of death
  21. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
