Utah reports 811 new COVID cases Tuesday; 21 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 811 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 more deaths from the virus since the day before.
School-aged children accounted for 93 of the newly announced cases.
- 45 cases in children ages 5-10
- 22 cases in children ages 11-13
- 26 cases in children ages 14-17
The health department reported that 14,003 doses of vaccine had been administered since Monday.
Omicron accounts for more than 60% of all new COVID-19 cases in Utah
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 964 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 11.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 8.2%.
The health department reported there are 444 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
Case statistics for the 21 newly announced deaths are as follows:
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at the time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death