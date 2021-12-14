Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 920 new COVID cases Tuesday; 12 more deaths

items.[0].image.alt
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
FILE - Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Minneapolis.
2000.jpeg
Posted at 1:07 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 15:10:41-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 920 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide and 12 new deaths since the day before.

The health department reported school-aged children account for 148 of the newly announced cases.

  • 64 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 43 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 41 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,107 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.0%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.4%.

The health department reported there are 498 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 12 newly reported deaths are as follows:

  1. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
  3. Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
  7. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  8. Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  9. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  10. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  11. Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Female, older than 85, unknown county residence, not hospitalized
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707