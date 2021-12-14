Utah reports 920 new COVID cases Tuesday; 12 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 920 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide and 12 new deaths since the day before.
The health department reported school-aged children account for 148 of the newly announced cases.
- 64 cases in children ages 5-10
- 43 cases in children ages 11-13
- 41 cases in children ages 14-17
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,107 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.0%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.4%.
The health department reported there are 498 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
Case statistics for the 12 newly reported deaths are as follows:
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, unknown county residence, not hospitalized