Utah reports 920 new COVID cases Tuesday; 12 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 920 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide and 12 new deaths since the day before.

The health department reported school-aged children account for 148 of the newly announced cases.

64 cases in children ages 5-10

43 cases in children ages 11-13

41 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,107 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.0%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.4%.

The health department reported there are 498 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 12 newly reported deaths are as follows: