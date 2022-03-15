Watch
Utah reports 94 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths

Rick Bowmer/AP
Logan Garnica receives his Pfizer vaccine Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Spanish Fork, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 1:35 PM, Mar 15, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Health is reporting 94 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the first time they have been below 100 since April, 2020, and five more deaths, two of which occurred prior to March 15.

School-aged children account for 19 of Tuesday's cases, with seven cases in children ages 5-10, two cases in children ages 11-13, and 10 cases in children ages 14-17 since Monday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 19.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 166 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 5.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.7%.

There are 187 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total since the beginning of the outbreak are 33,721. 

Five more deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the state's total number to 4,550. Reported deaths are as follows:

  1. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized or long-term care facility resident at time of death
  3. Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
