Utah reports 94 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Health is reporting 94 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the first time they have been below 100 since April, 2020, and five more deaths, two of which occurred prior to March 15.

School-aged children account for 19 of Tuesday's cases, with seven cases in children ages 5-10, two cases in children ages 11-13, and 10 cases in children ages 14-17 since Monday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 19.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 166 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 5.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.7%.

There are 187 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total since the beginning of the outbreak are 33,721.

Five more deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the state's total number to 4,550. Reported deaths are as follows: