Utah reports an additional 1,343 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and five additional deaths

Posted at 1:15 PM, Oct 19, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Health is reporting 1,343 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, bringing the total number in the state since the pandemic began to 533,526 positive cases.

School-aged children account for 284 of Tuesday's newly announced cases, including137 cases in children ages 5-10, 64 cases in children ages 11-13, and 83 cases in children ages 14-17 since Monday.

An additional 8,358 vaccine doses were given on Tuesday for a total number 3,626,510 doses administered.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,283 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.0%.

There are 523 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak to 23,321. 

Five more people have died from COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the state's total to 3,095.

The reported deaths are as follows:

  1. Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
