Utah reports only 194 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and no additional deaths

Rick Bowmer/AP
Isaac Hoffman holds his son Leo, 10 months, while receiving his Pfizer vaccine Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Spanish Fork, Utah. Utah is on pace to remove all coronavirus-related restrictions by July if transmission rates keep dropping, but the situation could change, Gov. Spencer Cox said Thursday. He urged residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to remain cautious. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 1:03 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 15:41:43-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported only 194 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and no new deaths.

The new numbers bring the seven-day running average of percent of positive tests to 426 and the percent of positivity of "people over people" to 6.9 over the same seven days.

3,214 more people received vaccinations on Sunday, bringing the total number of vaccinations to 1,307,533. 20 percent of Utah's eligible population has been fully vaccinated, which means they've received both doses, or one if it was the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There are currently 138 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah, and 57 of those patients are in an ICU.

The state's death toll remains at 2,114.

