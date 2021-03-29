Utah reports only 194 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and no additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported only 194 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and no new deaths.

The new numbers bring the seven-day running average of percent of positive tests to 426 and the percent of positivity of "people over people" to 6.9 over the same seven days.

READ: Utah Easter celebrations are on this year, with COVID-19 precautions

3,214 more people received vaccinations on Sunday, bringing the total number of vaccinations to 1,307,533. 20 percent of Utah's eligible population has been fully vaccinated, which means they've received both doses, or one if it was the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There are currently 138 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah, and 57 of those patients are in an ICU.

READ: 'Impending doom': Shaken CDC director 'scared' about another surge of COVID-19

The state's death toll remains at 2,114.