Utah reports spike in COVID-19: 2,340 new cases and eight additional deaths

Posted at 1:16 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 15:16:10-04

Utah's Department of Health reported an additional 2,340 cases on Thursday, nearly 1000 additional cases since Wednesday, for a total number of positive cases in the state of 537,276 since the pandemic began.

School-aged children account for 514 of today's newly announced cases, with 270 cases in children ages 5-10, 117 cases in children ages 11-13, and 127 cases in children ages 14-17 since yesterday.

An additional 9,375 vaccine doses were administered since Wednesday for a total number of 3,643,224.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

An additional 12,723 people were tested today since yesterday for a total of 3,629,093 people tested since the pandemic began.

An increase of 24,616 tests were taken since Wednesday for a total of 6,547,097 tests in the state.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,381 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.2%.

There are 552 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 23,472. 

Twelve more people have died from COVID-19 since yesterday, for a total number of deaths in the state of 3,118.

The deaths are as follows:

  1. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  2. Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Female, older than 85, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
