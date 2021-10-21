Utah reports spike in COVID-19: 2,340 new cases and eight additional deaths

Utah's Department of Health reported an additional 2,340 cases on Thursday, nearly 1000 additional cases since Wednesday, for a total number of positive cases in the state of 537,276 since the pandemic began.
School-aged children account for 514 of today's newly announced cases, with 270 cases in children ages 5-10, 117 cases in children ages 11-13, and 127 cases in children ages 14-17 since yesterday.
An additional 9,375 vaccine doses were administered since Wednesday for a total number of 3,643,224.
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
An additional 12,723 people were tested today since yesterday for a total of 3,629,093 people tested since the pandemic began.
An increase of 24,616 tests were taken since Wednesday for a total of 6,547,097 tests in the state.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,381 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.2%.
There are 552 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 23,472.
Twelve more people have died from COVID-19 since yesterday, for a total number of deaths in the state of 3,118.
The deaths are as follows:
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death