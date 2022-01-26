Utah school district shortens schedules due to 'unprecedented student and staff absenteeism'

The Cache County School District announced that it would be shortening it's class schedules due to "unprecedented student and staff absenteeism."

The district said it's shortening elementary and secondary school days to help students and staff cope better.

In a letter addressed to employees and parents on Tuesday afternoon, and shared with FOX 13, absentee rates were 9-17% for elementary schools and 19-31% for secondary schools.

Schedules will change as follows starting on Jan. 31:

Morning preschool: 9:05 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.

Afternoon preschool: 12:30 p.m. to 2:50 p.m.

Morning kindergarten: 9:05 a.m. to 11:50 p.m.

Afternoon kindergarten: 12:05 p.m. to 2:50 p.m.

Elementary schools: 9:05 a.m. to 2:50 p.m

Middle and high school: 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

"Our priority is to keep our schools open as we know that students learn better in-person than online," said School District Assistant Superintendent Tim Smith. "Another priority is to ensure that our teachers have adequate time to prepare and to help students who are absent to catch up on their school work."

The letter said that increased cases of COVID-19, colds, flu and RSV is what caused the increased absences of students and staff.

FOX 13 has reached out to other school districts to find out if they are considering shortened schedules.