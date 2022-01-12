Utah schools implementing Test-to-Stay protocols as COVID cases surge

SALT LAKE CITY — COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant are surging among students and employees in Utah schools, prompting some to start Test to Stay guidelines.

By state law, Test to Stay protocols can be used when a school meets the following criteria:

Schools with 1,500 or more students have 2% of their students test positive for COVID-19

Schools with fewer than 1,500 students have 30 students test positive for COVID-19

According to the law, when a school achieves these criteria, the local health agency will collaborate with it to provide testing to all children. The UDOH can also assist schools with testing supplies, mobile testing units, and other services. The state's coronavirus website indicates that "school workers are not forced to participate, but can do so if they like."

If students test negative for COVID-19 and have no symptoms, they may continue in-person learning. Students who test positive with the virus, on the other hand, must remain at home and isolate.

The following schools have implemented Test-to-Stay procedures as of Wednesday morning, Jan. 12:

The Test to Stay program, according to Dr. Angela Dunn, executive director of the Salt Lake County Health Department, is certain to fail as more schools hit the barrier. Local health departments will be unable to keep up with the demand for Test to Stay due to personnel shortages and supply concerns, according to Dunn.

Meanwhile, the Canyons School District just announced it's adding more remote-only days, including one next week amid worsening staff shortages and rising COVID-19 cases.