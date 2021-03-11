Utah surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths; 4 more counties move down on risk index

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Thursday shows an increase of 646 confirmed cases—bringing the state's total to 376,973—and 23 additional deaths.

More than 2,000 people in Utah have now died of COVID-19, according to Thursday's report.

Governor Spencer Cox announced Thursday that four counties are moving from "high to "moderate" on Utah's transmission index. The move from "high" to "moderate" means the state recommends a maximum gathering size of 25 people, up from the recommendation of 10 for counties that are "high" on the transmission index.

So far, 2,273,483 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 524 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 8.44%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.03%.

A total of 936,681 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.

167 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,015 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The 23 deaths announced Thursday are:

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized Male, older than 85, Kane County resident, not hospitalized Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized Male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized Female, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, not hospitalized Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized

15 of the deaths in Thursday's report occurred before February 11, UDOH's report says.

