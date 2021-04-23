Utah surpasses 2 million vaccines administered; 1 death reported Friday

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Friday shows an increase of 344 confirmed cases—bringing the state's total to 394,678—and one additional death.

A total of 2,014,815 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.

So far, 2,520,126 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling seven-day average for the number of positive tests is 369 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 5.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 2.9%.

140 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,179 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The death announced Friday is a Utah County man in the 65-84 age group. He was in a long-term care facility at the time of his death. According to UDOH, the death occurred some time before March 23.