Utah to end participation in COVID-19 unemployment benefits

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox has decided to end Utah's participation in increased federal unemployment benefits tied to the pandemic.

The governor's office said the $300 weekly stimulus payment, as well as other federal unemployment programs specifically tied to the pandemic, will end June 26. That impacts approximately 28,000 people and about $12.8 million is paid out per week.

"This is the natural next step in getting the state and people’s lives back to normal," Cox said in a statement on Wednesday. "I believe in the value of work. With the nation’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.9% and plenty of good paying jobs available today, it makes sense to transition away from these extra benefits that were never intended to be permanent. The market should not be competing with government for workers."

Other Republican governors across the country have done similar. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announced on Tuesday that his state would end its participation.

Utah has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the United States at 2.9%, compared to 6% nationally with approximately 46,600 people considered unemployed. Recently, service industry jobs have struggled to find employees as COVID-19 restrictions loosen and people venture out to restaurants and bars.

However, advocates for the working poor point out that wages are not keeping up with the cost of rent, utilities and other needs. Utah's Department of Workforce Services said it is still offering rent assistance, utility, food and medical bill relief at jobs.utah.gov.

