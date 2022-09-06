Utahns begin to receive second COVID-19 booster shot

SALT LAKE CITY — Starting Tuesday, many Utahns qualified for a second COVID-19 booster shot, which was approved just last week by federal health officials.

Evelyn Lamb was so eager to get another shot that she's basically getting it as a birthday present.

"You know it’s an easy thing to do to help keep everyone safe," Lamb said.

She said she's not worried about so-called "shot fatigue," and plans to celebrate her birthday Tuesday by going out with some friends who are all vaccinated and boosted. She says she feels healthy and safe with her decision to be vaccinated.

"[It] helps keep things open so that we can continue to go to church, get together, parties with our friends, go to restaurants, all of that kind of thing that we want to do,” Lamb said.

Officials with The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control both signed off on the new bivalent booster.

The booster vaccine targets the original strain of Coronavirus as well as Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5.

