Utahns line up at test to travel sites

SALT LAKE CITY — Thanksgiving is now just a week away and a lot of Americans are expected to be traveling.

So, Utah Health Department officials are doing what they can to ensure folks are COVID free during this holiday weekend.

NOMI health officials now have two locations established. One in Salt Lake City and one in St. George, for what they’re calling test to travel sites.

Both locations have a fast lane set up that will let travelers know their COVID status before heading off to gather with family and friends.

Hopefully an extra layer of protection to prevent this Thanksgiving from being a super spreader event.

“So if you’re traveling and you want to get that immediate response before you jump on that plane, we will need a boarding pass to prove that you’re traveling and then if you’re a state resident you can just provide us some proof of residency and then it’s completely free," said Carolina Herrin with NOMI Health. "But if you’re not a state resident we have a minimal fee with that but you’re still able to get it and you’re still able to have that response quickly so you can get on that plane.”

It’s set up to super fast, taking 15 to 20 minutes from start to results.

People can also get a full PCR test which has a 24 to 48 hour turnaround at the very most.

These locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.