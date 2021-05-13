Utah's Department of Health says fully vaccinated people should 'start acting like it'

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Health is supporting the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention's guidance on people who are fully vaccinated no longer needing to wear masks in most circumstances.

The CDC issued new guidance on Thursday allowing fully vaccinated individuals to no longer have to wear masks or social distance indoors or outdoors, except in crowds and transit situations.

UDOH said it is good guidance that Utahns should start to follow.

"For some time now we've been saying it's time for fully vaccinated people to be able to start acting like it. CDC's new guidance supports this position. To those who are already vaccinated, we thank you. To those who are not, today's new guidance is yet another reason for you to get your shot," UDOH said in a statement to FOX 13. "We've made tremendous progress in our efforts to vaccinate Utah residents, but there is still work to be done. CDC's new guidance is further evidence of how effective the COVID-19 vaccines are and will hopefully encouraged more people to get vaccinated."

Earlier this week, Governor Spencer Cox met with President Joe Biden and asked the White House to start modeling what a fully vaccinated person should do. The president agreed and said they would work on it.