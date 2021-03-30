Menu

Utah's governor has no plans for a new mask mandate despite President Biden's call

Rick Bowmer/AP
A sign requiring face masks is seen at City Creek Center Monday, March 8, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Utah's statewide mask mandate will be lifted on April 10 under a measure that passed the full Legislature Friday, March 5, 2021. Republican Gov. Spencer Cox has said he plans to sign the bill. The bill lays out a new timeline for when Utah's COVID-19 restrictions applying to businesses, events, and schools would end. The mask mandate would still apply to gatherings of more than 50 people. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 9:39 AM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 11:39:48-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox has no plans to issue a new mask mandate, despite President Biden's call for states to do it to prevent another surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a speech on COVID-19 response, the president asked state and local leaders to maintain mask mandates or issue new ones.

The governor's office confirmed to FOX 13 he has no intention to seek a new statewide mandate. The governor just signed a bill, nicknamed the "COVID-19 endgame," which lifts the state's mask mandate on April 10. It keeps the mandate for all schools and any events of more than 50 people.

The bill, which also lifts health restrictions on July 1 or sooner as cases decline and vaccinations increase, allows local governments to seek their own mask mandates. It also does not prohibit private businesses from requiring masks.

The governor has been critical of the bill, but struck a deal with the legislature. He pointed out that some legislators pushed to lift the mask mandate immediately.

Weber County commissioners discussed whether to issue a new mask mandate at their meeting on Monday, but came to no decision. The Salt Lake County Council, which oversees Utah's most populous county, is expected to discuss the issue at its Tuesday meeting.

