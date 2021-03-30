Utah's governor has no plans for a new mask mandate despite President Biden's call

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox has no plans to issue a new mask mandate, despite President Biden's call for states to do it to prevent another surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a speech on COVID-19 response, the president asked state and local leaders to maintain mask mandates or issue new ones.

The governor's office confirmed to FOX 13 he has no intention to seek a new statewide mandate. The governor just signed a bill, nicknamed the "COVID-19 endgame," which lifts the state's mask mandate on April 10. It keeps the mandate for all schools and any events of more than 50 people.

The bill, which also lifts health restrictions on July 1 or sooner as cases decline and vaccinations increase, allows local governments to seek their own mask mandates. It also does not prohibit private businesses from requiring masks.

The governor has been critical of the bill, but struck a deal with the legislature. He pointed out that some legislators pushed to lift the mask mandate immediately.

Weber County commissioners discussed whether to issue a new mask mandate at their meeting on Monday, but came to no decision. The Salt Lake County Council, which oversees Utah's most populous county, is expected to discuss the issue at its Tuesday meeting.