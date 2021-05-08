Watch
Utah surpasses 400,000 total cases in Saturday's report from Department of Health

Posted at 9:50 AM, May 08, 2021
New Cases
360 new cases have been reported, for a statewide total of 400,120.

Testing
5,666 new tests have been performed, for a total of 2,599,993. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 342, or roughly 6.6% of those tested.

Hospitalizations
139 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Since March of 2020, 16,340 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths
No new deaths have been reported, keeping the statewide total at 2,223.

Vaccinations
23,022 additional vaccinations have been administered, for a total of 2,284,307. Of those, 1,031,311 people are considered fully vaccinated against the virus.

