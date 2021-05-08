Utah surpasses 400,000 total cases in Saturday's report from Department of Health

New Cases

360 new cases have been reported, for a statewide total of 400,120.

Testing

5,666 new tests have been performed, for a total of 2,599,993. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 342, or roughly 6.6% of those tested.

Hospitalizations

139 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Since March of 2020, 16,340 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths

No new deaths have been reported, keeping the statewide total at 2,223.