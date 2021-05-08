Washington County School District stops enforcing mask-wearing despite statewide requirement

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A school district in southern Utah announced Friday that it will no longer enforce the statewide face-covering requirement.

St. George News* reports that the Washington County School District’s board of education sent out an e-mail to faculty and staff Friday morning that stated: “It is our recommendation that masks should continue to be worn throughout WCSD schools, and we encourage all students to wear them.”

A district spokesperson specified to St. George News that the use of the word “recommendation” means the district will no longer enforce the wearing of masks on school grounds.

“We will encourage students to wear masks, but we will not mandate them," Steve Dunham said.

Even with public health orders around COVID-19 being terminated under the COVID-19 "endgame" bill, a mask mandate remains in effect for all K-12 schools across Utah until June 15 or the end of the 2020-21 school year, whichever comes first.

