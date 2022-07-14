Watch Now
Weekly report shows over 7,500 new COVID-19 cases, 22 new deaths reported in Utah

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Credit: NIAID-RML
Posted at 4:08 PM, Jul 14, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — The weekly report released by the Utah Department of Health shows an increase in COVID-19 cases and death this past week when compared to the last report.

In total, 7,789 new cases of COVId-19 were recorded in Utah and there were 299 new hospitalizations due to the virus.

There are currently 252 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with 35 in the ICU.

In addition to the new cases, 22 new deaths were also reported due to COVID-19.

On the vaccine front, 3,653 new first doses were administered, 1,590 people are now fully vaccinated and 3,785 individuals received a new booster shot.

The Department of Health says 100% of wastewater monitoring sites show elevated or increasing COVID-19 levels.

