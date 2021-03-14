Menu

West Valley no-appointment vaccine clinic runs out of doses

Rick Bowmer/AP
Cars line up for the COVID-19 vaccine roll out at the Davis County Legacy Center Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Farmington, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 10:18 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 18:35:24-04

UPDATE: West Valley City updated their original Facebook post to state that all available vaccines had been distributed by 1:22 PM Sunday.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Those who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine but do not have an appointment can get one Sunday in West Valley City.

The city is hosting a drive-through vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City Hall, located at 3600 S. Constitution Blvd.

Those currently eligible are Utahns age 50 and older, and anyone 16 and older with certain qualifying medical conditions.

*Note: Any potential updates on the event will be provided through the city's Facebook and/or Twitter pages.

