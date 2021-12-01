Young mother with COVID fighting for her life

SANDY, Utah — A young mother is fighting for her life as she battles COVID-19.

23-year-old Dezi Scopesi tested positive for the virus on October 29.

A few days later she was in the hospital and attached to a ventilator.

Her family says her condition has shown very little improvement since.

“Her condition has progressed very rapidly,” said Nicole Cowley, Dezi’s sister. “From the beginning of November until now she has been in extremely critical condition and has required support to maintain her life.”

Dezi is the mom to a 14-month-old son.

Her family says she chose to postpone receiving the COVID-19 vaccine until after she finished nursing her child.

CDC guidance recommends women who are breastfeeding receive the vaccine.

That same guidance indicates clinical trials for the vaccine did not include women who are breastfeeding and data is limited on the effects of the vaccine on breastfed babies.

Dezi’s family just wants her home to be with her husband and child.

“He [Dezi’s child] knows she’s gone. He can feel that,” Cowley said. “The beautiful thing about children is they are incredibly optimistic and joyful.”

Right now, the family is dealing with a host of unknowns as they face the all too real realities of the cruelty of the virus.

“It's common for people to think, never me,” Cowley said. “She’s young. She’s 23. It’s been very sobering to watch how quickly her condition has progressed.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Dezi’s family pay their massive medical bills.