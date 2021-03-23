Zero new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Navajo Nation

WINDOW ROCK, Arizona — No new COVID-19 cases or recent deaths were reported by the Navajo Nation on Monday.

0 new cases and no recent deaths related to COVID-19 as Navajo Area IHS reports over 191,000 vaccine doses administered pic.twitter.com/xIldWcSCiL — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez (@NNPrezNez) March 22, 2021

"Thanks to the dedication and commitment of the Navajo people, health care workers, front line warriors, and many others, the Navajo Nation has no new cases of COVID-19 reported. Once again, the Navajo Nation is exemplifying what can be accomplished when we listen to public health experts and work together," said Navajo Nation President Jonathon Nez.

So far, 221,325 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in the Navajo Nation, where total positive cases stands at 30,007 with 1,233 total deaths.

"Our health care workers are doing their very best to vaccinate as many of our people as possible. We are making progress day by day, but as the COVID-19 virus continues to mutate and create variants it leads to more uncertainties. So please continue to take all precautions, stay home as much as possible, and continue to pray," added Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer.

For information and resources from the Navajo Nation, visit their website or call 928-871-7014.