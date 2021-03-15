Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Marijuana dispensary offers free edibles to coronavirus vaccine recipients

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo - Sue Ogrocki / Terry Tang
Vaccine Marijuana.jpg
Posted at 3:45 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 17:53:29-04

PHOENIX — A marijuana dispensary in Arizona is offering special deals to those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

LINKS: Here's how to register for a COVID-19 vaccination in Utah

Anyone 21 and older will receive free edibles at The Mint Dispensary in March after receiving a vaccine.

READ: No certified COVID-19 vaccine-related deaths in Utah

While no purchase is necessary to get the freebie, Those interested will have to bring a valid COVID-19 vaccination card showing the successful administration of at least one dose, KNXV reports.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere