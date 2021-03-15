Marijuana dispensary offers free edibles to coronavirus vaccine recipients

PHOENIX — A marijuana dispensary in Arizona is offering special deals to those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

LINKS: Here's how to register for a COVID-19 vaccination in Utah

Anyone 21 and older will receive free edibles at The Mint Dispensary in March after receiving a vaccine.

READ: No certified COVID-19 vaccine-related deaths in Utah

While no purchase is necessary to get the freebie, Those interested will have to bring a valid COVID-19 vaccination card showing the successful administration of at least one dose, KNXV reports.