Michigan governor apologizes for social distancing blunder

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has apologized after apparently violating state-mandated social distancing guidelines at a local restaurant.

The Detroit Free Press reports Sunday that a photo circulated on social media shows Whitmer with a large group of unmasked people at an East Lansing bar and grill.

The photo, which shows Whitmer seated with about a dozen people, was posted on social media by one of the attendees, but later deleted.

Whitmer said in a statement Sunday that she went with friends to the restaurant and as more people arrived, tables were pushed together.

”Because we were all vaccinated, we didn’t stop to think about it," she said. "In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize.”