San Francisco's new rule: Proof of vaccine or no dining in

Eric Risberg/AP
Peter Quartaroli, right, checks the vaccination card of Greg Ryken at Sam's Grill & Seafood Restaurant Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in San Francisco. Anyone who wants to eat, drink or exercise indoors in San Francisco must show they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when one of the nation's most stringent restrictions on unvaccinated people takes effect Friday. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Posted at 9:47 PM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-21 23:47:24-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — This week, San Francisco became the first major city in the nation to require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for people dining inside restaurants, working out in gyms or attending indoor concerts.

The new rule goes beyond New York City, which requires people to be at least partially inoculated for a variety of indoor activities.

Restaurants and bars posted signs and added extra staff to begin verifying people’s proof of vaccination before allowing them in.

Local business groups have supported the new vaccine mandate, saying it will protect their employees’ and customers’ health and keep them from having to limit capacity indoors.

