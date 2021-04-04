Vaccine passports are latest flashpoint in COVID politics

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Vaccine passports being developed to verify COVID-19 immunization status have become the latest flashpoint in America’s perpetual political wars.

Supporters say the passports would allow inoculated people to more freely travel, shop and dine.

But Republicans portray them as a heavy-handed intrusion into personal freedom and private health choices.

Vaccine passports currently exist in only one state — a limited government partnership in New York with a private company. But that hasn’t stopped GOP lawmakers in a handful of states from rushing out legislative proposals to ban their use as a tool to restrict what people may do.