Arrest made following weekend Salt Lake City homicide

SALT LAKE CITY — Days after a weekend brawl outside a downtown Salt Lake City nightclub led police to a homicide nearby, authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to the incident.

Police said Kepueli Penisini, 21, was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday.

According to a police statement, Penisini was among a group who approached 37-year-old Yusuf Mohammed at around 2 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses said a person wearing black clothing, later identified as Penisini, punched Mohammed in the face without provocation, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

Mohammed was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he later died of his injuries.

Surveillance video from the scene helped detectives identify Penisini as the one who struck Mohammed, leading to his arrest.

Police were already nearby, having arrived at a club at 149 West Pierpont Avenue where they found more than 100 people on the streets outside. A large fight forced officers to attempt to disperse the crowd with assistance from a private security company and Salt Lake County sheriff deputies.

Minutes later they received a report of multiple gunshots being fired in the area, and after responding to the scene found Mohammed laying on the ground with face and head trauma.

Penisini was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and faces one count of criminal homicide by assault.