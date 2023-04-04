St. George police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man in burglary

ST. GEORGE, Utah — St. George police are asking for help in finding a man who they say should be considered "armed and dangerous" in connection to a business burglary.

Jason Fierro, 26, was last seen wearing a black shirt or hoodie, black shorts, tennis shoes and a camo backpack.

Police say he is known to change clothing so members of the public should not rely on his clothing description to locate him.

Fierro also has tattoos on his left forearm, is 6'1" tall and weighs about 235 pounds. Police believe he may be in possession of a very large green hiking backpack.

Police say Fierro is wanted in connection to a business burglary where he discharged a firearm "multiple times" and he is considered armed and dangerous.

As he is considered armed and dangerous, police warn that if you know of his whereabouts or see him, call 911 immediately and reference SGPD Incident 23P008491.