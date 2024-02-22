Vandals who damaged historic Granstville cemetery headstones identified

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A week after more than a dozen historic headstones were damaged at a Grantsville cemetery, police identified those who they believe are responsible.

Details about the suspects, including how many, their ages and identities, were not made available by police. However, officials did say charges have been sent to the District Attorney for screening.

On February 15, photos were shared of the Grantsville City Cemetery of damaged and broken headstones, some of which dated back to the 1800s.

After scoping out the damage, the city determined about 16 headstones were vandalized.

A reward was offered to collect information on who may have been responsible for the damage as police conducted extra patrols in the area.

On Thursday, local police said they were able to identify those who were responsible for the damage.

Citing the "ongoing investigation," police did not disclose other details about the suspects or potential charges.

"We appreciate all information forwarded to us so we can bring justice to all those affected by these acts," officials said. "Investigators will continue to work with the victims and their families to ensure all aspects of these crimes are accounted for and again thank the community for their support of the Police Department’s endeavors."