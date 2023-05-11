Vallow Daybell trial judge denies motion for acquittal

BOISE, Idaho — In his first order of business Thursday, the judge presiding over the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell denied the defense team's motion for acquittal.

Judge Steven Boyce announced his denials on several counts immediately after court proceedings began. Vallow Daybell's defense team asked for the judge to consider acquittal on Tuesday, shortly after resting its case without calling a single witness.

Following Boyce's decision, the jury was brought into the courtroom where he read over the jury instructions that were decided on Wednesday. After a brief recess, the prosecution began its closing arguments.

Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad, are both charged with murder, along with conspiracy and grand theft in the deaths of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

The couple, who were also charged in the death of Chad’s ex-wife, Tammy Daybell, have pleaded not guilty, with Chad Daybell's trial expected to begin next year.