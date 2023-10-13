BYU Jerusalem to relocate all students, faculty to Greece

Amid terrorist attacks in Israel, The Brigham Young University Jerusalem Center announced plans to relocate students, faculty and their families to Greece.

In total, 93 BYU students and faculty, as well as faculty families and service couples will relocate to Greece.

Further details about where the group will stay were not made available.

The decision to relocate comes as students and faculty were "asked to stay at the center" for nearly a week.

BYU has been providing regular, daily updates on security for the last week and no violence has been reported in the area where students and faculty are staying.

The BYU Jerusalem Center is the home base for undergraduate students studying in Israel. The students live in the Jerusalem Center while studying curriculum focused on "Old and New Testaments, ancient and modern Near Eastern studies and the Hebrew and Arabic languages." They also take trips to other countries during their program.

Currently, the students are in Jerusalem for the fall semester, which was scheduled to run from September 5 to December 21.

The students were also scheduled to travel to Jordan and Greece during their program.

Last weekend, Israel declared war with Palestinian militant group Hamas after it launched a surprise attack on the nation during a major Jewish holiday.

Hundreds of people were killed and wounded in the attacks, including a Utah resident who was attending a rave at the time.