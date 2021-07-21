Early morning showers, then high heat returns

A few very early morning showers across Salt Lake and Tooele counties ended by sunrise, with high heat returning to Northern Utah, with temperatures nearing triple digits again.

Monsoonal moisture is still in place across Southern Utah, which will lead to more showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain possible and flash flooding remaining a concern.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible across Northern Utah tomorrow and Friday, though the main impact for precipitation will be across Southern Utah.

Cloud cover and showers in the South will bring some relief to the scorching heat there.

It will be a relatively quiet weekend in the North, with thunderstorms more likely early next week.