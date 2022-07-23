Family gets closure 3 years after Utah man went missing

DRAPER, Utah — A family is finally getting some answers. Earlier this week, police found the remains of a man who had been missing for three years. Now, they feel like they get some closure but are still trying to work through these emotions and move forward.

“He was last seen on Father’s Day on June 16, 2019,” said Cameron Nord, the stepson of the man who went missing, Bradley Cutler. But he says the word “step” was never a part of their relationship.

A few days ago, a hiker in the Corner Canyon area reported seeing human remains near a trail. That’s when the Draper City Police Office came out and found a wallet belonging to Bradley Cutler.

“My siblings and I have all agreed that it’s felt like we’ve had to mourn twice for our dad,” said Nord.

Nord said this loss weighs heavily on him. He calls his dad his hero.

“That person is gone forever," he said.

Nord said his dad was struggling at the time, but he hopes that if anyone else is hurting too, they can get help, and know that they have people who love them.

“You are still valuable. And I wish so much I could tell him that," he said.

Draper Police told FOX13 News that they are waiting for the medical examiner’s office to determine the official cause of death, and that will help police figure out what their next steps are. The family said they want to be able to put this all behind them and move forward.

National suicide prevention and crisis lifeline: 9-8-8, or online at 988lifeline.org