Fatal crash on I-15 closes two lanes of traffic near 5300 South

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reporting a fatal single vehicle crash on I-15 at 5300 South.
Drivers should expect delays in the area, as the two left lanes of the highway are closed at mile post 300.
It happened around 4:00am this morning; UDOT is investigating the cause of vehicle crash, which they report contained a single occupant.
Update: SB I-15 is closed at MP 300, 5300 S in Murray, due to a crash. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area. Check the UDOT Traffic App or @waze for updates. @UtahDOT @UDOTRegionTwo @UtahTrucking— UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) July 19, 2021