Fatal crash on I-15 closes two lanes of traffic near 5300 South

Eric Brown | FOX 13 News
File photo: Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) troopers at the scene of an accident on I-15.
Posted at 6:38 AM, Jul 19, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reporting a fatal single vehicle crash on I-15 at 5300 South.

Drivers should expect delays in the area, as the two left lanes of the highway are closed at mile post 300.

It happened around 4:00am this morning; UDOT is investigating the cause of vehicle crash, which they report contained a single occupant.

