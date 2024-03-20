First-of-its-kind clinic looks to bring healthcare closer to Salt Lake City students

SALT LAKE CITY — A first-of-its-kind high school health clinic opened its doors in Salt Lake City with hopes of addressing accessibility issues when it comes to students seeking mental and physical health care.

School and district dignitaries, along with students, stood on the steps of West High School for a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the clinic Wednesday.

“This is huge for a school and hopefully this will be the start for other health clinics and other schools,” said West High School Student Body President Derek Wilhelm.

The clinic is a new way for students to get healthcare right outside their classrooms.

“A lot of students who have issues with transportation or financial issues, this is just a really easy way for students here to get that help,” Wilhelm explained.

The student body president said he has seen firsthand the healthcare needs of fellow peers.

“A lot of my friends might struggle with a mental illness and addiction and stress and depression," he said. "And, of course, physical illness or injuries that may happen.”

The clinic can take up to 50 patients per day in psychology, psychiatry and primary care, offering anything from a quick sports physical to an in-depth therapy session.

“We also have an addiction specialist who comes, as well so for students who may need help with tobacco use or vaping or nicotine, we offer those services here too,” said Christina Thuet, M.D., the clinic medical director.

Thuet says the clinic isn’t just convenient for the students, it also helps their families.

“It actually eliminates a lot of barriers to care," she explained, "such as, if a family doesn’t have a car or reliable transportation, or if their parents are working one or two jobs, or if they have other children at home that they are caring for. Taking their child out of school to another facility could be something that they can’t do.”

The clinic aims to serve more than 7,000 students from throughout the district who will have access to the clinic through inter-school busing.