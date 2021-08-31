Gov. Cox and healthcare leaders update status of COVID-19 in Utah

Mangoman88 / Wikipedia

Posted at 8:47 AM, Aug 31, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Governor Spencer Cox and Utah healthcare leaders hold a news conference Tuesday morning to update the status of COVID-19 in the state. VIDEO NOT DISPLAYING? GO HERE Highlights from this news conference: Gov. Cox: We shouldn’t be here right now. We shouldn’t be halfway through the second year of a global pandemic. We shouldn’t be reporting the cases, hospitalizations and deaths that we are.

To the healthcare workers, we’re sorry that you are still doing this. We are truly grateful for you.

This past weekend, for the first time in the pandemic, we learned that there were no ICU beds available in the state. Zero.

On Friday evening, a rural hospital needed to transfer a patient in critical condition to a hospital with more advanced-treatment capabilities. They called two hospitals but were denied due to bed shortages.

Currently 1.8 million Utahns have at least one dose of a vaccine

1.5 million people have not received the vaccine although many of those are children who are not yet eligible

State will soon be introducing color-coded data so that parents and communities can see how much spread is happening in an individual school. Stay tuned for that.

Utah is projecting 39,000 cases in 5-17 year-olds in September alone.

Dr. Hofmann says Utah has low counts for youth vaccination. Kids may not get as sick, but they carry it to other unvaccinated people.

Hospitals have seen a 300+% increase in patients

Right now, children ages 12-17 are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. As of August 30, only 38.1% of Utah children ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Hofmann says mental health emergencies are increasing. "There will deep and enduring harms to our children and generations to come if we don't stop the divisiveness."

Dr. Hofmann: We also know kids are very good spreaders. Even if they don’t get sick, they take their infection home to mom and dad, brother and sister, who then pass it along to grandma, grandpa, co-workers, and neighbors.

Dr. Hofmann's voice chokes as she tells Utahns to get vaccinated and start wearing masks. She says nearly 1/3 of Utah nursing homes are currently experiencing an outbreak.

"In our ICUs right now, more than 90% of the people there are unvaccinated." It's rare for vaccinated to end up on a ventilator.

Marc Harrison: We're losing health care workers to this. They're disheartened by the unnecessary amount of death and destruction they're seeing.

Dr. Harrison: There have been 3,000 coronavirus deaths in Utah. There have been zero deaths caused by the vaccine.

Dr. Harrison: We're asking you to stamp out disinformation. We're asking you to get vaccinated and to tell your friends to get vaccinated. We're asking you to wear a mask. And we're asking you to support our health care workers.

