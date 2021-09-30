Grand County School District says mask mandate for preK-12 students relies on medical and state data

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Grand County School District (GCSD) Superintendent Taryn Kay acknowledges the divisiveness around requiring masks in schools, but said the District is relying on medical advice and state data to issue a mandate to expire October 8.

In a letter dated October 1 to parents, teachers, students, and community members, she pushed back against the complaints from community members saying their input hasn't been heard, stating that their input had been considered, but a decision had to be made using the best information available.

Kay wrote, "One of the statements I often hear is, 'My child, my choice.' Covid doesn’t follow that sentiment. If a child in a classroom is unmasked, and carrying the Covid virus, he/she can cause other students in the class to contract Covid. In that situation, a parent is making the choice for another parent’s child . . . "

"Further, the situation with Covid and mask wearing is not unique - there are many situations involved in school district operations that don’t involve parent choice. Some of these include: the dress code . . . the subjects that are taught, and the curriculum that is used to teach most required subjects."

She explained that the goal of the GCSD is to adopt a layered approach of COVID-19 mitigation, which includes distancing, air filters, increased cleaning practices, and the wearing of masks.

"GCSD supports the mask mandate because we know that when students wear masks they are more protected than when they do not. There are fewer absences when a mask mandate is in place. Fewer students have to quarantine. There are significantly fewer cases of Covid and less spread of Covid at school when a mask mandate is in place," Kay explained in her letter.

"Recent research from the CDC and ASU has shown that when local metrics dictate that Covid cases are high, schools with mask mandates are better able to provide ongoing in person instruction for their students. That is the goal of GCSD staff, and why, as long as local metrics indicate the need, we will continue to support a preK-12 mask mandate."

A decision whether to continue the mandate will be decided after a review of the current Grand County transmission status, the percentage of positive COVID-19 cases, and the availability of both pediatric and adult ICU beds in the region, among other factors.

The public will be informed about the status of the mask mandate after October 8.