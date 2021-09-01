Watch
Heavy rain causes power outages in south Utah

Posted at 5:20 AM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 07:40:54-04

CEDAR CITY, Utah — As of 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, 1,730 Rocky Mountain Power customers were without electricity in south Utah as heavy rain pushed through the state.

The rain was hitting some of the same areas that experienced flooding earlier this month. Most of the heavy rain was falling in Washington and Iron County.

Power outage map for southern Utah as of 5:14 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

The highest threat of flash flooding is in normally dry washes, slot canyons, slick rock areas and recent burn scars.

By 5:30 a.m. power had been restored to all customers in south Utah.

Check Rocky Mountain Power's outage map or submit an outage here.

READ: Month after devastating flooding in south Utah, community still working to rebuild

