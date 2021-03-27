Menu

Modular home fire in Ogden displaces five

Posted at 6:59 AM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 08:59:38-04

A house fire in Ogden Friday night has displaced five residents.

Callers reported the fire in the bedroom of a modular home at 900 Century Drive in the Willow Creek Estates just after 10:00 p.m.

Fire crews found fire coming from the front of the structure and began an interior attack. The fire was quickly mitigated.

No injuries were reported, and damages are estimated at $90,000. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

In total, 17 firefighters from Ogden City Fire Department and Weber Fire District responded to the blaze.

