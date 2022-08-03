Watch Now
Motorcyclist killed in Salt Lake City crash, road closed for 'several hours'

Posted at 8:25 AM, Aug 03, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Police say the southbound lanes of 1300 East are shut down at 2100 South and will stay closed for "several hours," as officials investigate a fatal motorcycle crash.

The crash happened just before 8:15 a.m. Wednesday near 2290 South 1300 East.

At least one person was killed in the incident.

Further details on the crash were not made available.

