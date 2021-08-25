National Park Service celebrates 105 years with free entry to all 423 sites

August 25 marks the 105th birthday of the National Park Service and they are celebrating by waiving entry fees for all 423 sites across the country, which include much more than parks.

President Woodrow Wilson established the park service on Aug. 25, 1916.

Utah is home to the "Mighty Five" National Parks: Zion, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, Arches, and Canyonlands -- which collectively welcome millions of visitors every year.

The NPS waives park entrance fees six days this year: the National Park Service birthday (Aug. 25), National Public Lands Day (Sept. 25), Veterans Day (Nov. 11), the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. (Jan. 18), the first day of National Park Week (April 17), and the 1-year anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act (Aug. 4).

NPS says they'll be hosting a number of in-person and virtual events today to celebrate the occasion. Be sure to check out your favorite park's social media channels for details.

How do I get into national parks for free?

All you have to do is show up, except in places where reservations are required. Reservations can be made at Recreation.gov.

What's not included?

Although entry fees are waived, charges for camping and other activities may remain in place. Visitors should check the website of the park they plan to visit for any extra fees.